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Binaw
By
Razl EJ Teman
|
August 16, 2026 - 3:08 pm
Balangay City High of Mati City hopes to defend its back-to-back title for the 2026 Indak-Indak sa Kadayawan Open Category. This year, the team will showcase the Binaw (deer), as inspired by the creation of “Gimbal” a traditional Mandaya drum. MindaNews photo by RAZL EJ TEMAN
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