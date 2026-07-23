A DPWH personnel holds bus passengers wanting to cross on foot the landslide area in Sitio Marahan, Barangay Marilog Proper in the hinterlands of Davao City on Thursday (23 July 2026) because a soil test is reportedly being conducted in the affected area. A landslide on July 17 caused the collapse of two lanes of the highway, rendering it impassable for all types of vehicles. Passengers taking the Davao – Cagayan de Oro route and vice versa usually have to disembark the bus before the landslide area, then walk by the roadside to the other side where a bus is waiting to take them to their destinations. MindaNews noticed a convoy approaching the landslide area, and a DPWH personnel said Public Works Secretary Vince Dizon was inspecting the damage. The passengers were later allowed to pass through. MindaNews photo by GREGORIO C. BUENO