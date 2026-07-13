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From Davao to Tandag
By
MindaNews
|
July 13, 2026 - 10:21 pm
Traders in Davao City prepare to load durian onto a truck bound for Tandag City, Surigao del Sur on Monday, 13 July 2026. According to the traders, they bought the durian for a wholesale price of P25 per kilo in Calinan. In Surigao del Sur, some 300 kilometers away, the price of durian could reach P100 per kilo. MINDANEWS PHOTO
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