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From Davao to Tandag

By  MindaNews

|  July 13, 2026 - 10:21 pm

13durian

Traders in Davao City prepare to load durian onto a truck bound for Tandag City, Surigao del Sur on Monday, 13 July 2026. According to the traders, they bought the durian for a wholesale price of P25 per kilo in Calinan. In Surigao del Sur, some 300 kilometers away, the price of durian could reach P100 per kilo. MINDANEWS PHOTO
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