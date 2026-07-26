Eyesore, or Not?

The colorful floating walkway that’s made of plastic on the Linamon side of Tinago Falls created quite a stir a few months ago, with one camp thanking the Linamon LGU because people can now get closer to the falls, while nature lovers complained it’s an “eye-sore.” It inspired quite a lot of memes on social media, including one with a pickleball court in lieu of the walkway. (On the other side of the falls is Iligan City.) Photographed Saturday (25 July 2026). MindaNews photo by GREGORIO C. BUENO | Click for more pictures of Tinago Falls.