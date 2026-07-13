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Dangerous
By
Gregorio C. Bueno
|
July 13, 2026 - 8:29 pm
Motorists, including heavy equipment, pass through a road in Sitio Lucban, Barangay Carahayan, Jose Abad Santos, Davao Occidental that is dangerously close to collapse, the ground beneath it almost gone as shown in this photo taken 13 July 2026. MindaNews photo by GREGORIO C BUENO
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