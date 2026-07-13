WebClick Tracer

LEADERBOARD AD

Connect with your audience through trusted journalism.
Advertise with Us

Support Journalism

JOURNALISM

Support Journalism
SIGN IN
SUPPORT
SUBSCRIBE
Facebook Instagram Youtube X-twitter Tiktok Reddit

LEADERBOARD AD

Dangerous

By  Gregorio C. Bueno

|  July 13, 2026 - 8:29 pm

13jas road
Motorists, including heavy equipment, pass through a road in Sitio Lucban, Barangay Carahayan, Jose Abad Santos, Davao Occidental that is dangerously close to collapse, the ground beneath it almost gone as shown in this photo taken 13 July 2026. MindaNews photo by GREGORIO C BUENO Click here for more photos

ADVERTISE HERE
Related Posts