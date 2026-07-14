Coastal Uplift in J.A.S.

At least five barangays in the municipality of Jose Abad Santos, Davao Occidental have their share of coastal uplifts from the June 8 Magnitude 7.8 earthquake, as shown in this photo in Barangay Balangonan taken Tuesday (14 July 2026). Other barangays affected are Kitayo, Bukid, Butulan, and Carayahan, with coastal uplifts ranging from nine hectares to as much as 33 hectares wide, according to the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology. PHIVOLCS likewise said that there were similar cases of coastal uplifts in Glan, Sarangani. MindaNews photos by YAS D OCAMPO | See more of the JAS coastal uplifts