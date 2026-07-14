WebClick Tracer

LEADERBOARD AD

Connect with your audience through trusted journalism.
Advertise with Us

Support Journalism

JOURNALISM

Support Journalism
SIGN IN
SUPPORT
SUBSCRIBE
Facebook Instagram Youtube X-twitter Tiktok Reddit

LEADERBOARD AD

Coastal Uplift in J.A.S.

By  Yas D. Ocampo

|  July 14, 2026 - 4:20 pm

14jasuplift7 copy

At least five barangays in the municipality of Jose Abad Santos, Davao Occidental have their share of coastal uplifts from the June 8 Magnitude 7.8 earthquake, as shown in this photo in Barangay Balangonan taken Tuesday (14 July 2026). Other barangays affected are Kitayo, Bukid, Butulan, and Carayahan, with coastal uplifts ranging from nine hectares to as much as 33 hectares wide, according to the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology. PHIVOLCS likewise said that there were similar cases of coastal uplifts in Glan, Sarangani. MindaNews photos by YAS D OCAMPO | See more of the JAS coastal uplifts

ADVERTISE HERE
Related Posts