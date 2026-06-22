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By  Gregorio C. Bueno

|  June 22, 2026 - 3:41 pm

bayanihan
MOBILE HOME. A group of men in Sitio Praperto, Barangay Malala, Jose Abad Santos town, Davao Occidental help transfer a ‘bahay kubo’ in bayanihan fashion. Bayanihan is said to be a core Filipino value representing communal unity, cooperation, and mutual aid. MindaNews photo by GREGORIO C. BUENO

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