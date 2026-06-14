WebClick Tracer

LEADERBOARD AD

Connect with your audience through trusted journalism.
Advertise with Us

Support Journalism

JOURNALISM

Support Journalism
SIGN IN
SUPPORT
SUBSCRIBE
Facebook Instagram Youtube X-twitter Tiktok Reddit

LEADERBOARD AD

Last night

By  Gregorio C. Bueno

|  June 14, 2026 - 10:14 pm

14addushs1
Hundreds of residents continued to line up Sunday night, 14 June 2026, hoping to pay their respects to Rene Clert ‘Bobet’ Baterbonia at the Christ the King Chapel of the Ateneo de Davao University Senior High School in Bangkal, Davoa City. Public viewing was scheduled until 10 p.m. Baterbonia’s remains will be transported to Talacogon in Augustan del Sur on Monday. MindaNews photo by GREGORIO BUENO
ADVERTISE HERE
Related Posts