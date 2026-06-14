Skip to content
LEADERBOARD AD
Connect with your audience through trusted journalism.
Advertise with Us
Support Journalism
JOURNALISM
Support Journalism
SIGN IN
SUPPORT
SUBSCRIBE
Fact Check
Media Impact
Books
Fact Check
Media Impact
Books
Facebook
Instagram
Youtube
X-twitter
Tiktok
Reddit
Top Stories
News
Business
Mindaviews
Arts & Culture
Photo of the Day
Peace Process
Top Stories
News
Business
Mindaviews
Arts & Culture
Photo of the Day
Peace Process
Search
LEADERBOARD AD
Welcome Back,
Top Stories
News
Business
Mindaviews
Arts & Culture
Photo of the Day
Peace Process
Top Stories
News
Business
Mindaviews
Arts & Culture
Photo of the Day
Peace Process
FACT CHECK
MEDIA IMPACT
BOOKS
Search
Last night
By
Gregorio C. Bueno
|
June 14, 2026 - 10:14 pm
Hundreds of residents continued to line up Sunday night, 14 June 2026, hoping to pay their respects to Rene Clert ‘Bobet’ Baterbonia at the Christ the King Chapel of the Ateneo de Davao University Senior High School in Bangkal, Davoa City. Public viewing was scheduled until 10 p.m. Baterbonia’s remains will be transported to Talacogon in Augustan del Sur on Monday. MindaNews photo by GREGORIO BUENO
ADVERTISE HERE
Related Posts
Early morning dip
Bobby Timonera
June 14, 2026 10:25 am
10:25 am
Aftershocks
Abraham Ambo Garcia, Jr.
June 9, 2026 8:25 pm
8:25 pm
Flowers for Mother
Razl EJ Teman
May 9, 2026 7:18 pm
7:18 pm
Hands off student journalists
Razl EJ Teman
May 3, 2026 5:58 pm
5:58 pm