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Fun Run

By  RIchel V. Umel

|  June 22, 2026 - 2:40 pm

richel
FUN RUN. Runners jog past the finish line Sunday, 20 June 2026. The fun run was part of the town’s activities as Matungao, Lanao del Norte celebrated its 77th Foundation Day. MindaNews photo by RICHEL V. UMEL

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