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Fun Run
By
RIchel V. Umel
|
June 22, 2026 - 2:40 pm
FUN RUN. Runners jog past the finish line Sunday, 20 June 2026. The fun run was part of the town’s activities as Matungao, Lanao del Norte celebrated its 77th Foundation Day. MindaNews photo by RICHEL V. UMEL
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