Skip to content
LEADERBOARD AD
Connect with your audience through trusted journalism.
Advertise with Us
Support Journalism
JOURNALISM
Support Journalism
SIGN IN
SUPPORT
SUBSCRIBE
Fact Check
Media Impact
Books
Fact Check
Media Impact
Books
Facebook
Instagram
Youtube
X-twitter
Tiktok
Reddit
Top Stories
News
Business
Mindaviews
Arts & Culture
Photo of the Day
Peace Process
Top Stories
News
Business
Mindaviews
Arts & Culture
Photo of the Day
Peace Process
Search
LEADERBOARD AD
Welcome Back,
Top Stories
News
Business
Mindaviews
Arts & Culture
Photo of the Day
Peace Process
Top Stories
News
Business
Mindaviews
Arts & Culture
Photo of the Day
Peace Process
FACT CHECK
MEDIA IMPACT
BOOKS
Search
Early morning dip
By
Bobby Timonera
|
June 14, 2026 - 10:25 am
Children enjoy an early morning dip in a coastal village near the Bucana Bridge in Davao City. Photographed from the Coastal Road early morning Sunday (14 June 2026). MindaNews photo by BOBBY TIMONERA
ADVERTISE HERE
Related Posts
Aftershocks
Abraham Ambo Garcia, Jr.
June 9, 2026 8:25 pm
8:25 pm
Coastal Road on a Sunday
Bobby Timonera
May 24, 2026 9:52 am
9:52 am
Flowers for Mother
Razl EJ Teman
May 9, 2026 7:18 pm
7:18 pm
Hands off student journalists
Razl EJ Teman
May 3, 2026 5:58 pm
5:58 pm