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Early morning dip

By  Bobby Timonera

|  June 14, 2026 - 10:25 am

14kids@beach
Children enjoy an early morning dip in a coastal village near the Bucana Bridge in Davao City. Photographed from the Coastal Road early morning Sunday (14 June 2026). MindaNews photo by BOBBY TIMONERA

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