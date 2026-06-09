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Aftershocks

By  Abraham Ambo Garcia, Jr.

|  June 9, 2026 - 8:25 pm

09vivaldires web
Abraham Garcia Jr., an Associate Professor at the Ateneo de Davao University, was walking along C.M. Recto St. at 2:41 p.m. on Tuesday (9 June 2026) when he noticed people near the cracks of the façade of Vivaldi Residences. The cracks showed up after Monday’s magnitude 7.8 earthquake off Sarangani province. He took a shot (left photo), thinking it was a nice way to show the scale of the cracks with people nearby. Seconds later, Garcia heard the crashing sound, and found that part of the signage fell. PHIVOLCS records show that a magnitude 1.8 earthquake occurred at exactly 2:41:11 p.m. in Maasim, Sarangani, not far from Monday’s strong earthquake.
The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology has recorded 1,209 aftershocks as of 3 p.m. on June 9. Photos by ABRAHAM GARCIA JR.

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