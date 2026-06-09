Skip to content
LEADERBOARD AD
Connect with your audience through trusted journalism.
Advertise with Us
Support Journalism
JOURNALISM
Support Journalism
SIGN IN
SUPPORT
SUBSCRIBE
Fact Check
Media Impact
Books
Fact Check
Media Impact
Books
Facebook
Instagram
Youtube
X-twitter
Tiktok
Reddit
Top Stories
News
Business
Mindaviews
Arts & Culture
Photo of the Day
Peace Process
Top Stories
News
Business
Mindaviews
Arts & Culture
Photo of the Day
Peace Process
Search
LEADERBOARD AD
Welcome Back,
Top Stories
News
Business
Mindaviews
Arts & Culture
Photo of the Day
Peace Process
Top Stories
News
Business
Mindaviews
Arts & Culture
Photo of the Day
Peace Process
FACT CHECK
MEDIA IMPACT
BOOKS
Search
Aftershocks
By
Abraham Ambo Garcia, Jr.
|
June 9, 2026 - 8:25 pm
Abraham Garcia Jr., an Associate Professor at the Ateneo de Davao University, was walking along C.M. Recto St. at 2:41 p.m. on Tuesday (9 June 2026) when he noticed people near the cracks of the façade of Vivaldi Residences. The cracks showed up after Monday’s magnitude 7.8 earthquake off Sarangani province. He took a shot (left photo), thinking it was a nice way to show the scale of the cracks with people nearby. Seconds later, Garcia heard the crashing sound, and found that part of the signage fell. PHIVOLCS records show that a magnitude 1.8 earthquake occurred at exactly 2:41:11 p.m. in Maasim, Sarangani, not far from Monday’s strong earthquake.
The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology has recorded 1,209 aftershocks as of 3 p.m. on June 9. Photos by ABRAHAM GARCIA JR.
ADVERTISE HERE
Related Posts
Flowers for Mother
Razl EJ Teman
May 9, 2026 7:18 pm
7:18 pm
Hands off student journalists
Razl EJ Teman
May 3, 2026 5:58 pm
5:58 pm
Haze over downtown Davao
MindaNews
April 21, 2026 9:32 am
9:32 am
Senior Street Sweeper
Gregorio C. Bueno
April 18, 2026 4:21 pm
4:21 pm