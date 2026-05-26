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Sunset view, CDO

By  Bobby Timonera

|  May 26, 2026 - 7:20 pm

26cdosunset
Cagayan de Oro City residents enjoy the sunset view overlooking the Macajalar Bay from Barangay Balubal on Monday, 26 May2026. MindaNews photo by BOBBY TIMONERA

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