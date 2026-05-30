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Port Call

By  Joselle Badilla

|  May 30, 2026 - 6:10 pm

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A warship of the Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force (JMSDF), JS Ikazuchi, docks at the Port of Sasa, Davao City 30 May 2026. Captain Archibald Dino Delfin (MNSA), Deputy Commander of the Naval Forces Eastern Mindanao, heads the Philippines’ welcoming party. The Japanese warship is scheduled to leave Davao City on 1 June 2026. MindaNews photo by JOSELLE R. BADILLA
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