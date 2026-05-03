Skip to content
LEADERBOARD AD
Connect with your audience through trusted journalism.
Advertise with Us
Support Journalism
JOURNALISM
Support Journalism
SIGN IN
SUPPORT
SUBSCRIBE
Fact Check
Media Impact
Books
Fact Check
Media Impact
Books
Facebook
Instagram
Youtube
X-twitter
Tiktok
Reddit
Top Stories
News
Business
Mindaviews
Arts & Culture
Photo of the Day
Peace Process
Top Stories
News
Business
Mindaviews
Arts & Culture
Photo of the Day
Peace Process
Search
LEADERBOARD AD
Welcome Back,
Top Stories
News
Business
Mindaviews
Arts & Culture
Photo of the Day
Peace Process
Top Stories
News
Business
Mindaviews
Arts & Culture
Photo of the Day
Peace Process
DUTERTE @ ICC
PEOPLE POWER 40
FACT CHECK
MEDIA IMPACT
BOOKS
Search
Hands off student journalists
By
Razl EJ Teman
|
May 3, 2026 - 5:58 pm
“Hands off student journalists,” members of the College Editors Guild of the Philippines – Davao (CEGP-Davao) assert in a gathering in Davao City on World Press Freedom Day, Sunday, 03 May 2026. They also called on Congress to pass the Campus Press Freedom bill, citing the need for stronger protection for student journalists who, the group says, are essential in honing the critical awareness of the youth. MindaNews photo by RAZL EJ TEMAN
ADVERTISE HERE
Related Posts
Haze over downtown Davao
MindaNews
April 21, 2026 9:32 am
9:32 am
Senior Street Sweeper
Gregorio C. Bueno
April 18, 2026 4:21 pm
4:21 pm
Hinabang alang sa mga drayber
MindaNews
April 6, 2026 5:47 pm
5:47 pm
First station
Carolyn O. Arguillas
April 3, 2026 8:54 pm
8:54 pm