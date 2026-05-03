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Hands off student journalists

By  Razl EJ Teman

|  May 3, 2026 - 5:58 pm

03campuspress2
“Hands off student journalists,” members of the College Editors Guild of the Philippines – Davao (CEGP-Davao) assert in a gathering in Davao City on World Press Freedom Day, Sunday, 03 May 2026. They also called on Congress to pass the Campus Press Freedom bill, citing the need for stronger protection for student journalists who, the group says, are essential in honing the critical awareness of the youth. MindaNews photo by RAZL EJ TEMAN

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