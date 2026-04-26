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Turtle eggs
By
Froilan Gallardo
|
April 26, 2026 - 8:22 pm
A member of the Amihan sa Dahican shows journalists a handful of turtle eggs dug in Barangay Dahican, Mati City on Sunday, April 26, 2026. Field reporting was one of the activities lined up in the four-day Climate Impact and Environmental Reporting Workshop for Journalists in Mindanao, organized by the Mindanao Institute of Journalism and the International Media Support. MindaNews photo by FROILAN GALLARDO
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