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Sunday splash

By  Manman Dejeto

|  April 26, 2026 - 5:25 pm

26skim3
A member of the Amihan sa Dahican organization performs skimboarding tricks along the coast of Dahican in Mati City, Davao Oriental early morning of Sunday, 26 April 2026. The Amihan members are no ordinary skimboarders and surfers: they are also pawikan protectors, managing sea turtle hatcheries along the shores of Dahican. MindaNews photo by MANMAN DEJETO More photos here
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