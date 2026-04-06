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Hinabang alang sa mga drayber

By  MindaNews

|  April 6, 2026 - 5:47 pm

06ricepack2
A volunteer hands over a pack of rice to a jeepney driver during the Kusina sa Katawhan (Community Pantry) along JP Laurel Avenue in Davao City on Easter Monday, 06 April 2026. The aid for drivers of public utility vehicles was initiated by the Matina Community Pantry and Konsyensya Dabaw, MINDANEWS PHOTO

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