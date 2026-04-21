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Haze over downtown Davao

By  MindaNews

|  April 21, 2026 - 9:32 am

20hazedavao
Haze over downtown Davao City as seen from Brgy. Langub in Davao City on Monday afternoon, 20 April 2026. MINDANEWS PHOTO

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