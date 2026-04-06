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Beast of Burden

By  Yas D. Ocampo

|  April 6, 2026 - 8:15 pm

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A farmer and his 30-yeara old carabao haul a kangga cart in Sitio Nipa, Barangay Taba, Carmen, Davao del Norte. Working with a carabao, a draft animal long used in rural farms, insulates this farmer from the almost weekly increases in oil prices brought about by the war in the Middle East. MindaNews photo by YAS D. OCAMPO

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