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26 years ago
By
Carolyn O. Arguillas
|
April 19, 2026 - 12:25 am
April 19, 2026 marks the 26th anniversary of the Air Philippines Flight 541 crash on Samal Island where all 131 passengers and crew on board perished. The charred remains of the victims made identification extremely difficult so many families were unable to claim the remains of their loved ones. The unidentified remains were buried in the Davao Memorial Park but the names of all victims were engraved on five grave markers. MindaNews photo taken on 17 April 2026 by CAROLYN O. ARGUILLAS
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