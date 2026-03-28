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Wipe off
By
Yas D. Ocampo
|
March 28, 2026 - 1:54 pm
A vendor on board a bus wipes the sweat off her face with her sleeves in the middle of a sunny day in Tagum City, Mar. 28. MindaNews photo by YAS D OCAMPO
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