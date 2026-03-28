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Waiting for passengers

By  Bobby Timonera

|  March 28, 2026 - 2:10 pm

28camiguin
Motorized bancas in Mahinog, Camiguin at sunrise on Saturday (28 March 2026) wait for passengers for Mantigue Island. MindaNews photo by BOBBY TIMONERA

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