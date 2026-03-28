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Solidarity walk

By  Antonio L. Colina IV

|  March 28, 2026 - 5:41 pm

28solidaritywalk
Dabawenyos join a “Solidarity Walk for PRDD’s 81st Birthday.” PRRD refers to former mayor and former Philippine President Rodrigo Roa Duterte who is presently detained in The Hague, the Netherlands to face charges of crimes against humanity before the International Criminal Court. MindaNews photo by ANTONIO L. COLINA IV

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