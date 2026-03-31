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Seashells

By  Carolyn O. Arguillas

|  March 31, 2026 - 7:01 am

31seashells
Vendor sells four types of seashells at P100 to P160 a kilo in a public market in Matina, Davao City on Holy Monday, 30 March 2026. MindaNews photo by CAROLYN O. ARGUILLAS
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Seashells

Carolyn O. Arguillas March 31, 2026 7:01 am 7:01 am