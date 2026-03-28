PHOTO ESSAY | Parada Dabawenyo 2026

Nearly 400 agencies from government, schools, companies, and advocacy organizations, participated in “Parada Dabawenyo,” a civic parade to celebrate the 89th Araw ng Dabaw celebration. Usually held on March 16, the parade was scheduled on 28 March, 2026 to coincide with the 81st birthday of Rodrigo Roa Duterte, the city’s long-time mayor and former President of the Philippines. Detained in The Hague since March 2025 to face charges of crimes against humanity for his bloody war on drugs, Duterte was elected mayor in May 2025 but his seat was vacated as he was unable to take his oath within six months. His son, Sebastian, his running mate, took over as Mayor.

A solidarity walk for the former President is scheduled in the afternoon. MindaNews photos by RAZL EJ TEMAN

Parada Dabawenyo, 28 March 2026. MindaNews photo by RAZL EJ TEMAN

Parada Dabawenyo, 28 March 2026. MindaNews photo by RAZL EJ TEMAN

Parada Dabawenyo, 28 March 2026. MindaNews photo by RAZL EJ TEMAN

Parada Dabawenyo, 28 March 2026. MindaNews photo by RAZL EJ TEMAN

Parada Dabawenyo, 28 March 2026. MindaNews photo by RAZL EJ TEMAN

Parada Dabawenyo, 28 March 2026. MindaNews photo by RAZL EJ TEMAN

Parada Dabawenyo, 28 March 2026. MindaNews photo by RAZL EJ TEMAN