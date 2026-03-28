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Parada Dabawenyo

By  Razl EJ Teman

|  March 28, 2026 - 11:35 am

28bringhimhome
“Bring him home” signs at the Marco Polo Hotel which closed in June 2020, serve as backdrop to the “Parada Dabawenyo” on Saturday, 28 March 2026. The parade, usually held on the city’s anniversary on March 16, coincided with the 81st birthday of Rodrigo Roa Duterte, the city’s long-time mayor and former President of the Philippines. Detained in The Hague since March 2025 to face charges of crimes against humanity for his bloody war on drugs, Duterte was elected mayor in May 2025 but his seat was vacated as he was unable to take his oath within six months. His son, Sebastian, his running mate, took over as Mayor. MindaNews photo by RAZL TEMAN
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