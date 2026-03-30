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No water

By  Queenie Casimiro

|  March 30, 2026 - 2:02 pm

30zambo2
Where has all the water gone? Residents of Zamboanga City will have rationed water supply starting Thursday, April 2. Pasonanca River, where much of the city’s water supply comes from, has nearly dried up as seen in this photo taken on Sunday, March 30, 2026. MindaNews photo by QUEENIE CASIMIRO READ STORY

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