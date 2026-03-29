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Graduation time

By  Yas D. Ocampo

|  March 29, 2026 - 9:33 pm

29vendor
A vendor prepares her ribbon leis outside the Municipal Dome and Cultural Center in Maragusan, Davao de Oro on Sunday, 29 March 2026, for selling during the graduation rites on Monday. MindaNews photo by YAS OCAMPO

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