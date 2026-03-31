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Fuel Prices Soaring

By  Bong S. Sarmiento

|  March 31, 2026 - 3:32 pm

31gasprices
Prices of fuel continue to soar due to the war in the Middle East between US-Israel and Iran. The same fuel station in Koronadal City, like many others, adjusted its prices Tuesday morning (31 March 2026). Koronadal is the capital of South Cotabato and the seat of government of Region 12 or Soccsksargen. MindaNews photo by BONG S. SARMIENTO

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