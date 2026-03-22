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By  Bong S. Sarmiento

|  March 22, 2026 - 11:38 am

22gassarado
A tricycle driver passes by a closed fuel station in poblacion Surallah, South Cotabato on Sunday, 22 March 2026. The Marcos government earlier assured “normal” fuel supplies for the country amid the war in the Middle East. However, several pump stations in South Cotabato have ceased business operations due to lack of supply. Global fuel supplies have been disrupted since February 28 by the war between US-Israel and Iran MindaNews photo by BONG S. SARMIENTO

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Bong S. Sarmiento March 22, 2026 11:38 am 11:38 am