Skip to content
LEADERBOARD AD
Connect with your audience through trusted journalism.
Advertise with Us
Support Journalism
JOURNALISM
Support Journalism
SIGN IN
SUPPORT
SUBSCRIBE
Fact Check
Media Impact
Books
Fact Check
Media Impact
Books
Facebook
Instagram
Youtube
X-twitter
Tiktok
Reddit
Top Stories
News
Business
Mindaviews
Arts & Culture
Photo of the Day
Peace Process
Top Stories
News
Business
Mindaviews
Arts & Culture
Photo of the Day
Peace Process
Search
LEADERBOARD AD
Welcome Back,
Top Stories
News
Business
Mindaviews
Arts & Culture
Photo of the Day
Peace Process
Top Stories
News
Business
Mindaviews
Arts & Culture
Photo of the Day
Peace Process
DUTERTE @ ICC
PEOPLE POWER 40
FACT CHECK
MEDIA IMPACT
BOOKS
Search
Closed
By
Bong S. Sarmiento
|
March 22, 2026 - 11:38 am
A tricycle driver passes by a closed fuel station in poblacion Surallah, South Cotabato on Sunday, 22 March 2026. The Marcos government earlier assured “normal” fuel supplies for the country amid the war in the Middle East. However, several pump stations in South Cotabato have ceased business operations due to lack of supply. Global fuel supplies have been disrupted since February 28 by the war between US-Israel and Iran MindaNews photo by BONG S. SARMIENTO
ADVERTISE HERE
Related Posts
Closed
Bong S. Sarmiento
March 22, 2026 11:38 am
11:38 am
Anime film ‘Mobile Suit Gundam: Hathaway’ brings futuristic vision of Davao City to screen
Bea Gatmaytan
March 21, 2026 11:59 pm
11:59 pm
Environmentalist hits mistreatment of whale stranded in Sultan Kudarat
Ferdinandh B. Cabrera
March 21, 2026 6:00 pm
6:00 pm
Advocate of rehab for substance abuse disorder crowned 2026 Mutya ng Dabaw
Razl EJ Teman
March 21, 2026 4:19 pm
4:19 pm