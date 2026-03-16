WebClick Tracer

LEADERBOARD AD

Connect with your audience through trusted journalism.
Advertise with Us

Support Journalism

JOURNALISM

Support Journalism
SIGN IN
SUPPORT
SUBSCRIBE
Facebook Instagram Youtube X-twitter Tiktok Reddit

LEADERBOARD AD

Always Prepared

By  H. Marcos C. Mordeno

|  March 16, 2026 - 11:19 am

1000016249
A runner shelters himself from the sun’s heat with an umbrella during the all-terrain marathon passing through three barangays in Malaybalay City on Sunday (15 March 2026). The race, held as part of the city’s 28th Charter Day Celebration, drew around 800 runners from various parts of Mindanao. MindaNews photo by H. MARCOS C. MORDENO
ADVERTISE HERE
Related Posts