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Always Prepared
By
H. Marcos C. Mordeno
|
March 16, 2026 - 11:19 am
A runner shelters himself from the sun’s heat with an umbrella during the all-terrain marathon passing through three barangays in Malaybalay City on Sunday (15 March 2026). The race, held as part of the city’s 28th Charter Day Celebration, drew around 800 runners from various parts of Mindanao. MindaNews photo by H. MARCOS C. MORDENO
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