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Cheaper gas in Tawi-Tawi

By  Queenie Casimiro

|  March 29, 2026 - 2:11 pm

Screenshot 2026 03 29 at 1.26.01 PM
Gasoline in the island province of Tawi-Tawi sells for only 95 pesos per liter whether in a gas station or in bottles on the roadside on Sunday, 29 March 2026. Most of the fuel is sourced from neighboring Sandakan and Sabah in Malaysia and transported to Tawi-Tawi on board small watercrafts. MindaNews photos by QUEENIE CASIMIRO
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