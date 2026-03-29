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Cheaper gas in Tawi-Tawi
By
Queenie Casimiro
|
March 29, 2026 - 2:11 pm
Gasoline in the island province of Tawi-Tawi sells for only 95 pesos per liter whether in a gas station or in bottles on the roadside on Sunday, 29 March 2026. Most of the fuel is sourced from neighboring Sandakan and Sabah in Malaysia and transported to Tawi-Tawi on board small watercrafts. MindaNews photos by QUEENIE CASIMIRO
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