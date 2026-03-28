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81st birthday
By
Razl EJ Teman
|
March 28, 2026 - 5:31 pm
Dabawenyos join a “solidarity walk” afternoon of 28 March 2026, to greet former mayor and former Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte on his 81st birthday. Duterte is presently detained in The Hague to face charges of crimes against humanity before the International Criminal Court. This is his second birthday away from home. MindaNews photo by RAZL EJ TEMAN
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