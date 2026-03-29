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81 birthday cakes for Duterte

By  Froilan Gallardo

|  March 29, 2026 - 8:22 am

29digong
A supporter lights the candle on one of the 81 cakes brought by Cagayan de Oro supporters of former President Rodrigo Duterte to celebrate his 81st birthday on Saturday, 28 March 2026. Seventy-eight cakes were distributed to the supporters while three were used to light the birthday candles. The Duterte patriarch has spent two birthdays in the detention center in The Hague, the Netherlands since his arrest on March 11, 2025 to face charges of crimes against humanity before the International Criminal Court. MindaNews photo by FROILAN GALLARDO

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