Edward Abelardo, a member of the Teduray-Lambinginan community council in Upi, Maguindanao, shares his insights on indigenous peoples’ knowledge system as shown in the documentary film “Kërut” screened at the Areté of the Ateneo de Manila University on Friday (20 February 2026). The documentary is one of four films by award-winning director Charliebebs Gohetia (right) shown during the “Unheard Voices of Climate Action: An Interactive Conversation on Climate Change,” a project of MindaNews in cordination with ADMU’s Tagpuan Center for Dialogue, Research, and Collaboration and the Canada Fund for Local Initiatives. MindaNews photo by BOBBY TIMONERA