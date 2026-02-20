WebClick Tracer

LEADERBOARD AD

Connect with your audience through trusted journalism.
Advertise with Us

Support Journalism

JOURNALISM

Support Journalism
SIGN IN
SUPPORT
SUBSCRIBE
ADVERTISE
Facebook Instagram Youtube X-twitter Tiktok Reddit

LEADERBOARD AD

Public hearing on anti-dynasty bill

By  Froilan Gallardo

|  February 20, 2026 - 12:39 am

19pangilinan1
Senator Francis Pangilinan asks Commission on Elections Northern Mindanao Director Renato Magbutay about political dynasties in the region during the public hearing on the anti-dynasty bill conducted by the Senate Committee on Electoral Reforms on Thursday, February 19, 2026, at the Xavier University in Cagayan de Oro. MindaNews photo by MindaNews photo by FROILAN GALLARDO

ADS SECTION
Related Posts