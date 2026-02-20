Skip to content
Public hearing on anti-dynasty bill
By
Froilan Gallardo
February 20, 2026 - 12:39 am
Senator Francis Pangilinan asks Commission on Elections Northern Mindanao Director Renato Magbutay about political dynasties in the region during the public hearing on the anti-dynasty bill conducted by the Senate Committee on Electoral Reforms on Thursday, February 19, 2026, at the Xavier University in Cagayan de Oro. MindaNews photo by MindaNews photo by FROILAN GALLARDO
