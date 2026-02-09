WebClick Tracer

LEADERBOARD AD

Connect with your audience through trusted journalism.
Advertise with Us

Support Journalism

JOURNALISM

Support Journalism
SIGN IN
SUPPORT
SUBSCRIBE
ADVERTISE
Facebook Instagram Youtube X-twitter Tiktok Reddit

LEADERBOARD AD

Landslide in Bonbonon

By  Bobby Timonera

|  February 9, 2026 - 9:21 pm

09basyang1
Truck and motorcycle take turns passing through what is left of the highway on Monday (9 February 2026) in the mountain village of Bonbonon because of the landslide caused by heavy rains spawned by Tropical Storm “Basyang.” MindaNews photo by BOBBY TIMONERA

ADS SECTION
Related Posts