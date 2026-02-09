Skip to content
Landslide in Bonbonon
By
Bobby Timonera
|
February 9, 2026 - 9:21 pm
Truck and motorcycle take turns passing through what is left of the highway on Monday (9 February 2026) in the mountain village of Bonbonon because of the landslide caused by heavy rains spawned by Tropical Storm “Basyang.” MindaNews photo by BOBBY TIMONERA
