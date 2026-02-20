WebClick Tracer

LEADERBOARD AD

Connect with your audience through trusted journalism.
Advertise with Us

Support Journalism

JOURNALISM

Support Journalism
SIGN IN
SUPPORT
SUBSCRIBE
ADVERTISE
Facebook Instagram Youtube X-twitter Tiktok Reddit

LEADERBOARD AD

For safety

By  Ivy Marie Mangadlao

|  February 20, 2026 - 3:24 pm

20motherchild
A mother carries her child as they wade through floodwaters outside their home in Barangay Patin-ay, Prosperidad, Agusan del Sur, on Friday, Feb. 20, 2026. Residents said the water started to rise Thursday evening after nonstop heavy rain caused by the shear line. MindaNews photo by IVY MARIE MANGADLAO
ADS SECTION
Related Posts

For safety

Ivy Marie Mangadlao February 20, 2026 3:24 pm 3:24 pm