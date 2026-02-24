WebClick Tracer

Dangerous Crossing

By  Bobby Timonera

|  February 24, 2026 - 11:58 am

dji fly 20260224 094356 0123 1771898388992 photo beautify2
Residents of Malindawag in Barangay Abuno, Iligan City make do with a makeshift bridge in crossing the Tubod River on Tuesday, 24 February 2026. The original steel bridge was washed out by Tropical Storm Basyang (Penha), then a temporary bridge made of slabs of concrete was also damaged when the river swelled on Sunday, 22 February 2026. MindaNews photo by BOBBY TIMONERA


