One lane done

By  Bobby Timonera

|  January 30, 2026 - 5:36 pm

30zigzagroad
A truck negotiates the detour road beside the landslide area along the zigzag road in Palacapao in the municipality of Quezon, Bukidnon on Friday (30 January 2026). One lane of the detour road has already been asphalted. MindaNews photo by BOBBY TIMONERA

