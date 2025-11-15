Skip to content
Transfer to bus
Gregorio C. Bueno
November 15, 2025
Bus passengers from Davao city walk through concrete steps built by the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) to transfer to the bus bound for Cagayan de Oro City on 15 November 2025 at Overview, Palacapao in Quezon, Bukidnon. A portion of the highway collapsed on October 18, rendering it impassable. Passengers from Davao or Cagayan de Oro City take the bus until Quezon and take the steps to transfer to the other bus that will bring them to their destinations. MindaNews photo by GREGORIO C. BUENO
