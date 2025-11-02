WebClick Tracer

By  Razl EJ Teman

|  November 2, 2025 - 7:25 pm

Reunions of families and friends are a common sight at the memorial parks and cemeteries during All Saints’ Day and All Souls’ Day on November 1 and 2. Photo taken at Serenity Park in Mati City, Davao Oriental on 2 November 2025. MindaNews photo by RAZL EJ TEMAN

