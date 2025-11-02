Skip to content
Reunions
By Razl EJ Teman
|
November 2, 2025 - 7:25 pm
Reunions of families and friends are a common sight at the memorial parks and cemeteries during All Saints’ Day and All Souls’ Day on November 1 and 2. Photo taken at Serenity Park in Mati City, Davao Oriental on 2 November 2025. MindaNews photo by RAZL EJ TEMAN
