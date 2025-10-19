WebClick Tracer

Light traffic

By  Bobby Timonera

|  October 19, 2025 - 2:29 pm

19panguil
LIGHT TRAFFIC. Traffic is light at Panguil Bay Bridge, which connects the capital municipality of Tubod in Lanao del Norte and Tangub in Misamis Occidental, on a sunny Sunday morning, 19 October 2025. The 3.17-kilometer long bridge, the longest in Mindanao, opened in September 2024. MindaNews photo by BOBBY TIMONERA

