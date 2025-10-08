Skip to content
Declining Sales
By Daniel Jamito
October 8, 2025 - 6:13 pm
At the meat section of the Toril Public Market in Davao City, meat vendors complain of declining sales during peak hours. They are victims of the July 26, 2025 fire that destroyed the previous meat section of the market, and have been transferred to an adjacent, less popular location in the same market. Photo taken Wednesday afternoon (8 October 2025) by DANIEL JAMITO / MindaNews
Declining Sales
Daniel Jamito
October 8, 2025 6:13 pm
6:13 pm
Duterte ally to Remulla: Prove your appointment is not for mere political convenience
Antonio L. Colina IV
October 8, 2025 5:05 pm
5:05 pm
13 anomalous flood control projects in Davao Occidental under investigation
Antonio L. Colina IV
October 8, 2025 3:53 pm
3:53 pm
UNICEF: Child marriage persists in Bangsamoro
Bong S. Sarmiento
October 8, 2025 2:11 pm
2:11 pm