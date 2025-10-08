WebClick Tracer

Declining Sales

By  Daniel Jamito

|  October 8, 2025 - 6:13 pm

08meatsection copy
At the meat section of the Toril Public Market in Davao City, meat vendors complain of declining sales during peak hours. They are victims of the July 26, 2025 fire that destroyed the previous meat section of the market, and have been transferred to an adjacent, less popular location in the same market. Photo taken Wednesday afternoon (8 October 2025) by DANIEL JAMITO / MindaNews
