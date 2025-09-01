Agents of the Bureau of Customs (BOC) Sub-Port of Iligan, Task Force Iligan of the Army’s 2nd Mechanized Infantry “Magbalantay” Brigade, and the 11th Philippine National Police -Special Action Force inspect one of two vans containing smuggled cigarettes seized Friday, August 29, along the national highway in Sitio Camague, Tomas Cabili in Ilgan City. Some 390 boxes of cigarettes worth P16 Million were seized by the task force, all of which will be brought to BOC-10 for proper disposition. MindaNews photo by RICHEL UMEL