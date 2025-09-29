Skip to content
LEADERBOARD AD
Connect with your audience through trusted journalism.
Advertise with Us
Support Journalism
JOURNALISM
Support Journalism
SIGN IN
SUPPORT
SUBSCRIBE
ADVERTISE
Fact Check
Media Impact
Books
Fact Check
Media Impact
Books
Facebook
Instagram
Youtube
X-twitter
Tiktok
Reddit
Top Stories
News
Business
Mindaviews
Arts & Culture
Photo of the Day
Peace Process
Top Stories
News
Business
Mindaviews
Arts & Culture
Photo of the Day
Peace Process
Search
LEADERBOARD AD
Welcome Back,
Top Stories
News
Business
Mindaviews
Arts & Culture
Photo of the Day
Peace Process
Top Stories
News
Business
Mindaviews
Arts & Culture
Photo of the Day
Peace Process
FACT CHECK
MEDIA IMPACT
BOOKS
Search
Photo of the Day
By Ivy Marie Mangadlao
|
September 29, 2025 - 3:00 pm
A boy rides what he calls a ‘wooden scooter’ downhill along a road in Barangay Camagong, Nasipit, Agusan del Norte, on Sunday, September 28. (Ivy Marie Mangadlao/MindaNews)
ADS SECTION
Related Posts
Photo of the Day
Ivy Marie Mangadlao
September 29, 2025 3:00 pm
3:00 pm
Bats assured of home in Samal sanctuary
Ian Carl Espinosa
September 29, 2025 6:43 am
6:43 am
Hip-Hop as Protest: How Morobeats reflects Filipino realities in music
Guia A. Rebollido
September 28, 2025 11:39 pm
11:39 pm
Coco charcoal
Bobby Timonera
September 28, 2025 11:35 pm
11:35 pm