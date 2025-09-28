Skip to content
Ikulong tanang korap
Contributed
September 28, 2025
Members of the Forum for Truth and Honesty by Women for Integrity, Transformation and Hope (FORTHWITH) in Davao City go malling on Saturday, 27 September 2025 to deliver their messages to jail all the corrupt and to hold accountable both Marcos and Duterte. Contributed photo
