Frontliners for Human Rights
Carolyn O. Arguillas
September 22, 2025
Lawyers of the Free Legal Assistance Group (FLAG) and guests raise the book, “Frontliners for Human Rights: FLAG of the People @50” during its launch at the Ateneo de Davao University (ADDU) on 22 September 2025. On the front row (L to R) are former Human Rights Commissioner Abelardo Aportadera, Dean Antonio Arellano of the University of Mindanao’s College of Legal Education and Dean Manuel Quibod of the ADDU’s College of Law — all of them FLAG lawyers. Other Mindanao launches are on September 24 in Butuan City and 26 in Cagayan de Oro City. MindaNews photo by CAROLYN O. ARGUILLAS
