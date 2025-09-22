Crocodile cake

WebClick Tracer

A huge crocodile-shaped cake is displayed during the “Pray for the Philippines” rally of Duterte supporters in Davao City on Sunday, 21 September 2025. The cake is placed between four “lechon baka” (roasted cattle) and a “farmed crocodile lechon.” MindaNews photo by ANTONIO L. COLINA IV
