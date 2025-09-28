Coco charcoal

WebClick Tracer

A worker carries sacks of coconut shell charcoal from the mountain village of Pugaan in Iligan City to the nearest road, where motorbikes will bring them to the market on Sunday, 28 September 2025. MindaNews photo by BOBBY TIMONERA
