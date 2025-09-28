Skip to content
Coco charcoal
Bobby Timonera
September 28, 2025
A worker carries sacks of coconut shell charcoal from the mountain village of Pugaan in Iligan City to the nearest road, where motorbikes will bring them to the market on Sunday, 28 September 2025. MindaNews photo by BOBBY TIMONERA
